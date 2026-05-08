Drone strike causes permanent data loss in UAE cloud facility
A drone strike hit a cloud facility near a Microsoft-run data center in the United Arab Emirates, causing permanent data loss and raising fresh questions about how safe our digital information really is.
ServiceNow's CTO Pat Casey pointed out that while their own systems were fine, the attack exposed real-world risks to physical infrastructure.
ServiceNow CTO highlights backups, India teams
Governments usually want data kept within their borders for control, but Casey shared that some organizations, especially in smaller or riskier regions, are now leaning toward distributed backups to stay resilient.
He also highlighted India's growing role in ServiceNow's global strategy, with engineering teams in Hyderabad and Bengaluru driving innovation and using artificial intelligence tools to make software development more accessible.