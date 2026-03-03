Droplet Biosciences partners with NVIDIA to speed up cancer testing Technology Mar 03, 2026

Droplet Biosciences just partnered with NVIDIA to seriously speed up cancer testing.

By using NVIDIA's Parabricks software, they can analyze lymphatic fluid after surgery and spot leftover cancer in just 24 hours—instead of waiting weeks for blood test results.

The company said this means hospitals can give patients answers faster, without extra trips or stress.