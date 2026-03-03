Droplet Biosciences partners with NVIDIA to speed up cancer testing
Droplet Biosciences just partnered with NVIDIA to seriously speed up cancer testing.
By using NVIDIA's Parabricks software, they can analyze lymphatic fluid after surgery and spot leftover cancer in just 24 hours—instead of waiting weeks for blood test results.
The company said this means hospitals can give patients answers faster, without extra trips or stress.
Focus on HPV-negative head and neck cancer
Their first big focus is on HPV-negative head and neck cancer—a tough type to catch early.
With this tech, genomic analysis that used to take days now happens in hours, making a real difference for people waiting on life-changing news.