DTU launches BSc-MSc programs and University of Houston BTech-M.S. track
DTU is rolling out fresh academic programs for its 85th year, making things a lot more interesting for future students.
From 2026-27, you can sign up for Integrated BSc-MSc courses in Data Science or Applied Statistics.
There's also a new Accelerated BTech-M.S. track with the University of Houston: finish your BTech here and fast-track your M.S. in the US.
DTU adds new BTech degrees
DTU is adding new BTech degrees: Mechanical and Automation Engineering (2026-27), Computer Science and Engineering, and Quantum Technology (2027-28).
Starting 2026-27, you can even double major in Economics with cool electives like Game Theory and Economics of AI.
On top of all that, DTU has bagged nearly 40 patents this year and scored research funding from ISRO and DRDO, plus they are launching micro-courses in areas like AI and sports analytics to keep things industry-ready.