DTU launches BSc-MSc programs and University of Houston BTech-M.S. track

DTU adds new BTech degrees

DTU is adding new BTech degrees: Mechanical and Automation Engineering (2026-27), Computer Science and Engineering, and Quantum Technology (2027-28).

Starting 2026-27, you can even double major in Economics with cool electives like Game Theory and Economics of AI.

On top of all that, DTU has bagged nearly 40 patents this year and scored research funding from ISRO and DRDO, plus they are launching micro-courses in areas like AI and sports analytics to keep things industry-ready.