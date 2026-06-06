Dubai Police roll out AI to predict accident-prone road spots
Technology
Dubai Police are rolling out smart AI tech to make roads safer by spotting accident-prone spots before crashes even happen.
The system studies live traffic data, like car speeds and movement patterns, plus old trends, so it can flag risky areas and catch speeding or reckless drivers early.
AI helps Dubai Police target speeders
This AI also helps police target problem zones with radar for speeders and noise, plan for big events, and keep traffic flowing.
With a network of cameras sending instant alerts, patrols can respond faster to accidents or jams.
Dubai Police aren't just relying on tech: they're also cracking down on dangerous driving (like overtaking on the hard shoulder), while running awareness campaigns so everyone knows the rules.