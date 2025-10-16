Next Article
Dubai's AI traffic system catches violators without human officers
Technology
Dubai just introduced a new AI-powered Intelligent Traffic System (ITS) at GITEX Global 2025, aiming to make roads safer by automatically catching traffic violations—no human officers needed.
This smart tech is part of Dubai's push for a smart and safe city and keeps an eye out for things like not wearing seatbelts or using a mobile phone while driving.
ITS focuses on 5 main violations
The ITS zeroes in on five main violations: skipping seatbelts, using your phone behind the wheel, blocking traffic, unnecessary stops, and tailgating.
It uses real-time video analysis to spot these issues instantly and even helps city planners understand traffic patterns better for smoother commutes and faster emergency response.