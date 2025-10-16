Dubai's AI traffic system catches violators without human officers Technology Oct 16, 2025

Dubai just introduced a new AI-powered Intelligent Traffic System (ITS) at GITEX Global 2025, aiming to make roads safer by automatically catching traffic violations—no human officers needed.

This smart tech is part of Dubai's push for a smart and safe city and keeps an eye out for things like not wearing seatbelts or using a mobile phone while driving.