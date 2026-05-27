DuckDuckGo app installs surge in US after Google AI changes Technology May 27, 2026

DuckDuckGo is suddenly trending, thanks to a wave of users ditching Google after its latest AI search changes.

App installs in the US jumped by 18% last week, peaking at 30%, and on iOS, install growth peaked at 69.9%, with a 33% week-over-week average.

It's clear people are looking for alternatives that don't rely so heavily on AI.