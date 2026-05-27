DuckDuckGo app installs surge in US after Google AI changes
Technology
DuckDuckGo is suddenly trending, thanks to a wave of users ditching Google after its latest AI search changes.
App installs in the US jumped by 18% last week, peaking at 30%, and on iOS, install growth peaked at 69.9%, with a 33% week-over-week average.
It's clear people are looking for alternatives that don't rely so heavily on AI.
DuckDuckGo AI-free visits up almost 23%
More folks are also checking out DuckDuckGo's AI-free search page, with visits up by almost 23%.
The platform's privacy tools, like blocking AI-generated images and not storing your searches, are getting noticed.
CEO Gabriel Weinberg says this surge shows just how much users value having real choices and keeping their data private.