DuckDuckGo introduces filter to block AI-generated images from search results
DuckDuckGo just rolled out a handy new filter that lets you block AI-generated images from your search results.
If you're someone who prefers seeing real photos instead of synthetic ones, this update is for you.
It's part of DuckDuckGo's push to keep their AI features "private, useful, and optional."
How to hide AI images
Just head to the image search tab on DuckDuckGo and look for the "AI Images show" option in the filters menu—you can hide AI images with a click.
Want an even cleaner experience? There's also a new domain where all AI features, including summaries and images, are switched off by default, so your searches stay totally AI-free if that's your vibe.