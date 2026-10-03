DuckDuckGo launches Duck Player blocking YouTube ads and tracking cookies
DuckDuckGo just rolled out Duck Player, a new feature that lets you watch YouTube videos without video ads and with protections from tracking cookies and personalized ads.
It's built right into the latest DuckDuckGo browser update (version 1.197.0) and is switched on by default, so you can enjoy your favorite content without interruptions or creepy personalized ads.
Install or update DuckDuckGo browser
You can use Duck Player on MacOS, Windows, Android, and iOS (Linux support isn't here yet).
To try it out, just download DuckDuckGo browser from its website or the mobile app store, or update the DuckDuckGo browser via Menu > Help > About > Check for Update; the feature will be ready to go.
This move highlights DuckDuckGo's focus on privacy and gives users a smoother, more private YouTube experience.