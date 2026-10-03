DuckDuckGo launches Duck Player to block YouTube ads and tracking
Technology
DuckDuckGo just rolled out Duck Player, a built-in tool that lets you watch YouTube videos without annoying ads or tracking cookies.
This comes right as Google is trying to crack down on ad blockers in Chrome, so it's a pretty timely move for anyone who wants a cleaner, more private viewing experience.
Duck Player enabled in DuckDuckGo browser
Duck Player is already turned on if you're using the latest DuckDuckGo browser on Mac, Windows, Android, or iOS (sorry, Linux users, no luck yet).
It uses YouTube's strictest privacy settings by default, but you can switch back if you want.
Just update or download the browser from the official site or app store and check your version under Menu > Help > About.