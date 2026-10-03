DuckDuckGo launches Duck Player to block YouTube ads by default
Technology
DuckDuckGo just rolled out a new feature called Duck Player that blocks YouTube ads by default, giving you an ad-free experience across MacOS, Windows, Android, and iOS.
It uses YouTube's strict privacy settings to keep your data safe while still showing where ads would have played.
If you ever miss the regular YouTube setup, you can turn this off anytime.
Duck Player blocks trackers, stays ad-free
In real-world tests, like watching the Rush 50-Something tour, Duck Player kept videos ad-free even during long sessions.
Along with blocking tracking cookies and personalized ads, this update strengthens DuckDuckGo's reputation for protecting user data.
There's no Linux version yet, but if you're into privacy and uninterrupted streaming, this browser is definitely worth checking out.