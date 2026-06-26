DuckDuckGo showed AI saying President Donald Trump died from rabies
Technology
DuckDuckGo, known for its privacy-first approach, accidentally showed AI-generated search results saying President Donald Trump had died from rabies linked to JD Vance.
The mistake came from Duck.ai, which uses popular third-party AI models like Anthropic's Claude and OpenAI's GPT.
A Reddit group called r/poisonai made things worse by intentionally feeding false information to these AIs.
DuckDuckGo reputation dented after AI reliance
Earlier this year, DuckDuckGo was celebrated as an alternative to Google with its "No AI" browser extension and a big jump in app installs.
Now, after relying on AI tools that spread false news, the platform's reputation is taking a hit, especially among users who chose it for its anti-AI stance and privacy values.