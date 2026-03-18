DuckDuckGo's AI chatbot gets new models and voice chats
DuckDuckGo just gave its AI chatbot, Duck.ai, a solid upgrade.
Now you get access to new models like GPT-4o mini, Llama 3.3 70B, and Claude 3 Haiku, all without needing an account or giving up your identity.
Plus, the new "Recent Chats" feature saves your conversations only on your device, not in the cloud.
Privacy remains a key focus
Voice chats are relayed through encrypted channels, with no data kept by DuckDuckGo, so what you say stays between you and the bot.
Duck.ai supports image creation and editing; review the product privacy documentation for details on how image metadata or identifying information is handled.
Recent chats are stored locally by default; other data types (for example, live voice streams or provider-side processing results) may be handled differently and are not universally stored locally.
You can even swap AI models mid-chat and decide how often the bot helps with searches.
Pro plan costs $9.99 per month
The Privacy Pro plan runs $9.99 per month or $99 per year and unlocks higher usage limits, advanced models, a VPN for five devices, and tools to remove your data if you want out.
Duck.ai stores recent chats locally by default, giving you more control over your chat history.