DuckDuckGo's AI chatbot gets new models and voice chats

Privacy remains a key focus

Voice chats are relayed through encrypted channels, with no data kept by DuckDuckGo, so what you say stays between you and the bot.

Duck.ai supports image creation and editing; review the product privacy documentation for details on how image metadata or identifying information is handled.

Recent chats are stored locally by default; other data types (for example, live voice streams or provider-side processing results) may be handled differently and are not universally stored locally.

You can even swap AI models mid-chat and decide how often the bot helps with searches.