Duke researchers design hydrogel encouraging brain regrowth after ischemic strokes
Scientists at Duke University have designed a special hydrogel that helps repair brain tissue damaged by ischemic strokes, the kind caused by blood clots blocking oxygen.
Unlike emergency clot-removal procedures, which can save surrounding areas but can't restore tissue that's already died, this gel actually encourages new tissue to grow back, which is a pretty big deal for stroke recovery.
Hydrogel scaffold aids recovery in mice
The hydrogel creates a 3-D scaffold so healthy cells can move into damaged areas.
The team boosted its effects by adding helpful molecules from brain cells, which attract immune cells to support healing and even regrow blood vessels.
So far, it's worked well in mice, helping them regain movement, and now researchers are working on making this therapy safe and effective for people.