Duolingo offers free advanced B2 courses in 9 languages

Duolingo outpaces Babbel and Busuu

This update puts Duolingo ahead of rivals like Babbel and Busuu, which still charge for similar content.

The platform is already seeing growth with 52.7 million daily users (up 30% from last year), but it hopes these advanced courses will boost those numbers even more.

Plus, learning another language at this level can seriously improve your job prospects—by up to 50%, according to research from the American Council on the Teaching of Foreign Languages.

All courses are available on the web, iOS, and Android.