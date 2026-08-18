Dutch authorities warn CVE-2026-65400 allows remote Mac control and cryptomining
Technology
Dutch authorities have flagged a serious macOS vulnerability (CVE-2026-65400) that's currently being used by hackers.
The issue? If you've got Screen Sharing turned on, your Mac can open port 5900, which can let attackers sneak in, take control, and even install cryptomining software.
Update macOS and disable screen sharing
Apple has rolled out security updates for Tahoe, Sequoia, and Sonoma versions, so update your Mac as soon as possible if you haven't already.
The Dutch National Cyber Security Centre also recommends turning off Screen Sharing when you're not using it (just head to System Settings > General > Sharing), and making sure port 5900 isn't accessible from the internet.
Stay sharp and keep your system patched!