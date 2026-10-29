Dutch scientists find immature neurons linked to preserved cognition
Technology
Scientists in the Netherlands found something pretty interesting: some people's brains show signs of Alzheimer's, but they still think clearly into their 80s.
The secret might be "immature neurons," special brain cells that seem to stick around and help protect against memory loss, even when Alzheimer's is present.
Neurons stronger in mentally sharp people
Researchers noticed these helpful neurons in everyone they studied, but they seemed extra good at surviving and fighting inflammation in those who stayed mentally sharp.
Next up, scientists want to figure out exactly how these cells work with the rest of the brain, so we can better understand (and maybe boost) this natural brain resilience as we age.