Dyslexia linked to chronic pain in groundbreaking genetic study

New genes could lead to better treatments

Out of the 80 genetic regions found, 36 were previously unknown and 13 are completely new discoveries.

Many of these genes help shape brain development early on, which could be key to understanding how dyslexia starts.

Interestingly, some overlap with genes linked to ADHD—a reminder that these conditions often show up together.

Researchers hope this work will lead to better support and treatments for people with dyslexia down the line.