Dyslexia linked to chronic pain in groundbreaking genetic study
A huge new study led by Hayley Mountford at the University of Edinburgh has uncovered 80 genetic regions tied to dyslexia, a condition that affects reading and writing.
Published on September 28, 2025, in Translational Psychiatry, it's the largest research of its kind—over 1.2 million people took part.
The team also spotted possible connections between dyslexia and chronic pain, hinting that these conditions might share some biological roots.
New genes could lead to better treatments
Out of the 80 genetic regions found, 36 were previously unknown and 13 are completely new discoveries.
Many of these genes help shape brain development early on, which could be key to understanding how dyslexia starts.
Interestingly, some overlap with genes linked to ADHD—a reminder that these conditions often show up together.
Researchers hope this work will lead to better support and treatments for people with dyslexia down the line.