Meta vs Tesla: The battle of the robots

Tesla is using data from its eight million cars to help its robots "see" better—a key step for making them useful.

Meanwhile, Meta's new glasses can record video, possibly feeding even more real-world data into their own robotics projects.

Analyst Adam Jonas says that by the end of 2025, there could be 20 million pairs of these smart glasses out there—meaning a lot more eyes (and data) for Meta's AI.