Meta vs Tesla: The battle of the robots
Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk are taking their rivalry into the world of humanoid robots.
Zuckerberg just showed off Meta's new AI glasses, which analysts suggest could be used for robotics, while Musk's Tesla is actively developing its Optimus robot, which is being trained to learn by watching people on video.
Both are betting big on AI to push robots closer to everyday life.
Tesla is using data from its 8 million cars
Tesla is using data from its eight million cars to help its robots "see" better—a key step for making them useful.
Meanwhile, Meta's new glasses can record video, possibly feeding even more real-world data into their own robotics projects.
Analyst Adam Jonas says that by the end of 2025, there could be 20 million pairs of these smart glasses out there—meaning a lot more eyes (and data) for Meta's AI.