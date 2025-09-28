NASA's Artemis 2 crew reveals Orion spacecraft's name
NASA is gearing up for Artemis 2—the first time astronauts will head toward the Moon since 1972.
The crew just revealed their Orion spacecraft's name: "Integrity," chosen to reflect values like trust, humility, respect, and candor.
Astronauts Christina Koch, Jeremy Hansen, Victor Glover, and Reid Wiseman will spend about 10 days traveling around the Moon in this milestone mission for deep space exploration.
Significance of the mission and name
Artemis 2 is all about testing systems that future lunar explorers will rely on, paving the way for Artemis 3's planned landing at the Moon's south pole in 2027.
While this trip won't touch down, its success is key for safe missions beyond Earth.
Naming the capsule "Integrity" also honors everyone behind the scenes—engineers and scientists working together to make it possible.