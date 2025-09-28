AI chatbot on WhatsApp is helping rural healthcare workers

ASHABot has already answered over 30,000 queries

With most doctors based in cities, rural areas often get left behind.

ASHABot is changing that by giving over 3,000 ASHAs quick answers—more than 30,000 times so far—on everything from family planning to domestic violence.

Upgrades and expansion to Maharashtra and Telangana are next, making quality healthcare info even more accessible for those who need it most.