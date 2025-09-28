Next Article
AI chatbot on WhatsApp is helping rural healthcare workers
Technology
Khushi Baby has rolled out ASHABot, an AI-powered WhatsApp chatbot designed to help Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHAs) in rural India.
Built with Microsoft Research's tech, it gives timely, reliable advice on issues like maternal and child care—especially important where doctors are scarce.
Right now, it's active in Rajasthan but will soon reach more states.
ASHABot has already answered over 30,000 queries
With most doctors based in cities, rural areas often get left behind.
ASHABot is changing that by giving over 3,000 ASHAs quick answers—more than 30,000 times so far—on everything from family planning to domestic violence.
Upgrades and expansion to Maharashtra and Telangana are next, making quality healthcare info even more accessible for those who need it most.