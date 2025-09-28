Google Wallet, VPN not working on some Pixel devices
Users of Pixel devices running Android 16 QPR1 Beta 3.1 are experiencing problems with Google Wallet and VPN. These issues are reported by users who have not yet received the "No Data Wipe" OTA update for the stable release of Android 16 QPR1. This delay in receiving the stable release is contributing to the problems faced by users still on the beta version.
Users on Android 16 QPR1 Beta 3.1 are receiving a warning message while using tap-to-pay with Google Wallet, which displays a "Device doesn't meet security requirements" message, suggesting the device may be rooted or running uncertified software. After tapping "Got it," Google Wallet functions normally for most users, but Google Pay remains unusable for some. Meanwhile, Google's Pixel-exclusive VPN is failing to connect on Beta 3.1, showing an error that says it "isn't available for this account."
A temporary solution for affected users
A temporary solution for affected users is to rejoin the Android Beta Program for QPR2 Beta 2. While this version is pretty stable, it may cause issues with the media player not appearing on the lockscreen. However, users can use lockscreen widgets as a workaround. It remains unclear if Google is waiting for the October 2025 security patch to address these issues in a future update.