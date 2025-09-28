Google Wallet, VPN not working on some Pixel devices

Software glitches

Issues with Google Wallet and VPN

Users on Android 16 QPR1 Beta 3.1 are receiving a warning message while using tap-to-pay with Google Wallet, which displays a "Device doesn't meet security requirements" message, suggesting the device may be rooted or running uncertified software. After tapping "Got it," Google Wallet functions normally for most users, but Google Pay remains unusable for some. Meanwhile, Google's Pixel-exclusive VPN is failing to connect on Beta 3.1, showing an error that says it "isn't available for this account."