Google Home app for iOS gets major update: What's new?
What's the story
Google has started rolling out a major update for its Home app on iOS, introducing the new "Ask Home" feature. The update comes as version 4.0.54 and brings a refreshed look with a rounded icon and gradient color palette, similar to the Google G and Gemini logos. The first thing users will notice after updating is an animation around the new "Ask [Home name]" bar at the top of three main pages in the app.
User experience
The updated app comes with a 'plus' icon
The updated app also comes with a 'plus' icon to add new devices, speaker groups, automations, linked apps or services, home members and homes. An account menu has been added for easy access to settings as well as other options like What's new, Inbox, Switch home, Public Preview, Help and Feedback. Google has also simplified the Home app into three main tabs: Home, Activity and Automations.
Advanced capabilities
The 'Ask Home' feature requires users to acknowledge Gemini
The "Ask Home" feature, which requires users to acknowledge Gemini for Home disclosures, offers a chat UI with a carousel of device tiles. These tiles can be tapped to turn on/off or open the full control page. The chatbot first serves as a device search tool, with tiles, actions and Automations showing up as you type. However, more advanced prompts aren't live yet and will likely be rolled out after Google's announcements on October 1.
Voice control
Users with Voice Match enabled can search video history
The Gemini for Home voice assistant will be accessible to all household members, including guests. However, responses may be audible in shared spaces. Users with Voice Match enabled can search and view video history from compatible cameras or doorbells on smart displays. The feature also permits switching to audio-only camera history results for smart displays in the settings of the Gemini for Home voice assistant.