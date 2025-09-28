Google Home app for iOS gets major update: What's new?

Google has started rolling out a major update for its Home app on iOS , introducing the new "Ask Home" feature. The update comes as version 4.0.54 and brings a refreshed look with a rounded icon and gradient color palette, similar to the Google G and Gemini logos. The first thing users will notice after updating is an animation around the new "Ask [Home name]" bar at the top of three main pages in the app.

User experience The updated app comes with a 'plus' icon The updated app also comes with a 'plus' icon to add new devices, speaker groups, automations, linked apps or services, home members and homes. An account menu has been added for easy access to settings as well as other options like What's new, Inbox, Switch home, Public Preview, Help and Feedback. Google has also simplified the Home app into three main tabs: Home, Activity and Automations.

Advanced capabilities The 'Ask Home' feature requires users to acknowledge Gemini The "Ask Home" feature, which requires users to acknowledge Gemini for Home disclosures, offers a chat UI with a carousel of device tiles. These tiles can be tapped to turn on/off or open the full control page. The chatbot first serves as a device search tool, with tiles, actions and Automations showing up as you type. However, more advanced prompts aren't live yet and will likely be rolled out after Google's announcements on October 1.