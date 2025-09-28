NewsBytes Explainer: NASA's solar probes launched to study space weather

Probes will be stationed at Lagrange Point 1

These probes are heading to a spot between Earth and the Sun called Lagrange Point 1 (they'll get there by January 2026).

IMAP will map the "bubble" around our solar system; CGO will watch how sunlight hits Earth's outer atmosphere; SWFO-L1 will track solar storms in real time.

Their data could mean earlier warnings for things like satellite blackouts or power grid issues—and even help keep future Artemis Moon missions safer.