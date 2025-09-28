Next Article
Google's Android will soon work like Apple's Handoff
Technology
Google's cooking up a new feature that'll let Android users easily pick up tasks across devices—think Apple's Handoff, but for the Android crowd.
Spotted in Android 16's settings, this cross-device tool is likely to appear with Android 17, which is expected to launch in 2025.
How it will work
The update will sync notifications, make file sharing smoother, and let you jump between devices without losing your spot in an app.
Handy taskbar suggestions will help you keep things moving.
One catch: unlike Apple's version, you won't be able to send tasks back from other devices to your phone just yet.
This all ties into Google's bigger plan to blend ChromeOS and Android for a more unified experience, as the company is working on Snapdragon-powered Android PCs.