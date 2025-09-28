Google's Android will soon work like Apple's Handoff

How it will work

The update will sync notifications, make file sharing smoother, and let you jump between devices without losing your spot in an app.

Handy taskbar suggestions will help you keep things moving.

One catch: unlike Apple's version, you won't be able to send tasks back from other devices to your phone just yet.

This all ties into Google's bigger plan to blend ChromeOS and Android for a more unified experience, as the company is working on Snapdragon-powered Android PCs.