Dyson launches CameraJet $499 electric toothbrush with camera and AI
Dyson just dropped the CameraJet, a $499 electric toothbrush that comes with a 100,000-pixel macro camera right in the brush.
It uses AI to scan your teeth at 28 images per second and stroboscopic light so you can actually see what's happening inside your mouth, kind of like having a dentist's view at home.
Dyson made non-foaming toothpaste
The CameraJet connects over Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, includes two brush heads, a charging cable, and a refill dock.
Dyson even made its own non-foaming toothpaste to keep the camera clear while brushing.
Founder and chief engineer James Dyson calls it "By combining a camera, machine learning, precision fluid dynamics, advanced brushing technologies, connectivity and WiFi, Dyson CameraJet introduces an entirely new way to keep your mouth healthy," though the WiFi and Bluetooth connectivity could open it up to all kinds of cybersecurity shenanigans if vulnerabilities are found in Dyson's software.