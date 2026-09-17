Dyson launches CameraJet toothbrush flosser with onboard camera and AI
Technology
Dyson just dropped the CameraJet, a high-tech toothbrush that also works as a water flosser.
It packs a tiny camera that snaps 28 pictures per second to spot where plaque hides, and uses artificial intelligence to help you clean better.
You can even watch live footage of your brushing on an app, which keeps things private by not saving any videos.
CameraJet cone jet, refillable tank $499.99
The CameraJet comes in Ceramic Ultra Blue or Ceramic Pink, with a 12.5-ml mouthrinse tank you can refill at its portable station (which doubles as a charger and travel case).
The cone-shaped water jet covers more area than regular flossers, and the anti-gravity tank keeps the water flowing smoothly.
Price tag: $499.99.