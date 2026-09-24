Dyson launches most powerful anti-tangle V16 Piston Animal in India

Dyson just dropped its new V16 Piston Animal cordless vacuum in India, and it's their most powerful anti-tangle model yet.

At ₹79,900, it packs a 900-watt Hyperdymium motor with 315 AW of suction and uses Dynamic Cyclone tech to keep things running strong.

The standout CleanCompaktor bin squeezes dust so you empty less often, and the All Floor Cones Sense head automatically senses changes in floor types and adjusts suction/brush-bar speed for hard floors and carpets: no more wrestling with tangled hair.