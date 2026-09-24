Dyson launches most powerful anti-tangle V16 Piston Animal in India
Dyson just dropped its new V16 Piston Animal cordless vacuum in India, and it's their most powerful anti-tangle model yet.
At ₹79,900, it packs a 900-watt Hyperdymium motor with 315 AW of suction and uses Dynamic Cyclone tech to keep things running strong.
The standout CleanCompaktor bin squeezes dust so you empty less often, and the All Floor Cones Sense head automatically senses changes in floor types and adjusts suction/brush-bar speed for hard floors and carpets: no more wrestling with tangled hair.
Swappable battery and 5-stage HEPA filter
You get up to 70 minutes of cleaning on one charge, plus a swappable battery if you need extra time.
There's LED lighting to spot hidden dust and a five-stage HEPA filter that traps 99.99% of tiny particles.
You can even connect it to the MyDyson app for tips and maintenance alerts.
The box includes handy tools like a crevice tool and the Hair Screw Tool 2.0 for hair pickup, perfect for pet owners or anyone tired of clogged brushes.