Dyson V8 Plus cordless vacuum drops to $280 for Black Friday
Amazon's early Black Friday sale just made cleaning a lot more affordable—the Dyson V8 Plus Cordless Vacuum is down from $540 to $280 until November 28.
Lightweight at under six pounds, it features two suction speeds and LED headlights, making it easy to tackle everything from hard floors to carpets and even upholstery.
Why people love it (and what you get)
The V8 Plus quickly switches from upright to handheld, so cleaning furniture, staircases, car seats, and more is a breeze.
It comes with handy tools like a dust brush for upholstery, a crevice tool for narrow spaces, and a hair screw tool for long strands, plus an easy-to-clean filter and wall mount for storage.
With up to 40 minutes of run time per charge, reviewers say it's especially great for pet hair—one even called it their "best vacuum purchase [they] have ever made, by far."
Other Dyson models are also on sale if you're looking for options.