Dyson V9 Motorbar cordless vacuum drops to $270 on Amazon
The Dyson V9 Motorbar Cordless Vacuum just dropped to $270 on Amazon (originally $600), saving you a cool $330 right before Black Friday.
Known for its strong suction and ability to handle pet hair and debris, it's a solid upgrade if you want cleaning to be less of a hassle.
Dyson V9 Motorbar lightweight and maneuverable
Weighing under five pounds, the V9 Motorbar is super easy to carry around.
Its slim build and maneuverable head help you clean under furniture without heavy lifting, and it comes with handy attachments for tight spots.
Users say it makes cleaning stairs, carpets, and high-traffic areas way faster, plus the LCD screen shows battery life so you're never caught off guard.