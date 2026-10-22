EA closes BioWare and cancels next Mass Effect game
Technology
EA is closing down BioWare, the studio behind hits like Mass Effect and Dragon Age, and has also scrapped the next Mass Effect game that was still in early development.
This shake-up is part of a major restructuring after a $55 billion buyout backed by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, and about 400 jobs across EA will be affected.
BioWare legacy overshadowed by EA pivot
BioWare made some of the most iconic RPGs ever, from Baldur's Gate to Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic.
Now, though, EA is shifting focus to bigger moneymakers like sports games and Star Wars titles.
While it's tough news for fans hoping for more epic sci-fi adventures, it signals a new direction for EA, one where classic studios might take a back seat to blockbuster franchises.