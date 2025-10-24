EA is using AI to speed up game development

First up, they're working on AI that can rapidly generate super-realistic 2D textures and PBR materials, making sure colors and lighting look spot-on everywhere. They're also aiming for tools that let artists quickly preview full 3D worlds just from a prompt, so prototyping gets way easier and more creative.

EA joins the AI trend in gaming

With more gaming companies using AI to speed things up and cut costs, EA's move is right on trend (think Krafton doing something similar).

Both EA and Stability say these tools are meant to help creators—not replace them—so the human touch in games isn't going anywhere.