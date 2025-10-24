Nike's new smart shoes help you run and walk faster
Nike just revealed Project Amplify—the world's first powered footwear system designed to help you run and walk faster with less effort.
Built with robotics partner Dephy, these shoes pack a carbon fiber plate, a motorized drive belt, and a rechargeable battery worn at your calf.
Think of it as "a second set of calf muscles" giving your legs an extra boost.
How do the shoes work?
Project Amplify is all about making running and walking less tiring, especially if you're pacing around 10-12 minutes per mile.
Smart motion algorithms from Nike's Sport Research Lab help power your stride, assisting with overall movement.
The system also helps on hills or long walks and can be worn as regular shoes when you don't need the powered assist.
The shoes are expected to launch in the coming years
Unlike fitness trackers that just count steps, Project Amplify actually helps move you forward—making it especially useful for casual runners, walkers, or those who may have difficulty with sustained movement.
Nike hasn't shared pricing yet, and the product is expected to launch in the coming years, but this marks a big leap in wearable tech that blends real athletic support with smart design.