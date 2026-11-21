Early Black Friday Eufy Omni C28 robot vacuum mop $379.99
The Eufy Omni C28, a robot vacuum and mop combo, is now just $379.99, down from $800, for an early Black Friday deal.
You can grab it at Amazon, Best Buy, or straight from Eufy, using code WS24C28200NEW1.
If you've been eyeing a smart way to keep your place clean, this might be the right time.
Dock automatically washes and dries mop
Perfect for smaller homes and apartments, the Omni C28 comes with a dock that automatically washes and dries its mop roller with hot water and air, so less hassle for you.
It's especially good on hardwood floors and easily moves around furniture to tackle messes.
Plus, there's no camera on board, so your privacy stays protected.
Just remember to pick up small stuff like socks first, since its obstacle detection isn't perfect.