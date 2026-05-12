Early Reddit rival Digg is back as AI news aggregator
What's the story
Digg, the once-popular link-sharing site founded by Kevin Rose, is making a comeback. The platform was relaunched just a few months ago but had to shut down in March due to its inability to handle bot traffic and lack of differentiation from competitors like Reddit. Now, Rose has returned full-time to work on a revamped version of Digg, which is now focused on ranking news, particularly AI-related content.
Platform evolution
New Digg focuses on ranking news, especially AI-related content
The new Digg is designed to highlight the most influential voices in a given space and bring attention to news that actually matters. The platform is currently testing this concept with AI news, but if it works, it could expand into other areas. Rose previewed a link to the revamped Digg on Friday evening, showing how different it looks from its previous Reddit clone version.
User interface
How the new Digg works
The new Digg's homepage features four main stories at the top: the most viewed story, a rising discussion story, a fastest-climbing story, and one "In case you missed it" headline. Below these are ranked lists of top stories for the day with engagement metrics like views, comments, likes, and saves. However, these metrics aren't generated on Digg itself but are pulled from X in real-time to gage what's being talked about.