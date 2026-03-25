Earth is warming faster than ever, says UN climate report Technology Mar 25, 2026

Earth just hit its highest-ever energy imbalance, says the latest WMO climate report.

This means our planet is trapping more heat than it's releasing, mostly because greenhouse gasses are at multi-millennial highs: methane (and nitrous oxide) are at levels not seen in about 800,000 years, while carbon dioxide is at its highest in roughly 2 million years.

Oceans are soaking up most of this extra heat, and things are warming up faster than ever.