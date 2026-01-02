Earth's hidden depths: Discoveries of 2025
2025 was a big year for learning about our planet's secrets.
Scientists uncovered ancient rocks, tracked shifting magnetic poles, and found life thriving in places we never expected.
These discoveries are helping us piece together Earth's wild past—and maybe even its future.
What stood out?
Researchers in Quebec found rock fragments believed to be among the oldest ever found—4.16 billion years old—giving us a rare look at early Earth.
They also suggested small amounts of gold may be moving up from deep inside the planet, which could change how we think about where minerals come from.
Meanwhile, the north magnetic pole kept drifting toward Russia.
And nearly 9,500 meters under the sea, geochemist Mengran Du's team discovered tough ecosystems living off methane—proving life can thrive even in extreme environments.