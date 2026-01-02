Earth's hidden depths: Discoveries of 2025

What stood out?

Researchers in Quebec found rock fragments believed to be among the oldest ever found—4.16 billion years old—giving us a rare look at early Earth.

They also suggested small amounts of gold may be moving up from deep inside the planet, which could change how we think about where minerals come from.

Meanwhile, the north magnetic pole kept drifting toward Russia.

And nearly 9,500 meters under the sea, geochemist Mengran Du's team discovered tough ecosystems living off methane—proving life can thrive even in extreme environments.