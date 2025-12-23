Next Article
Earth's magnetic north pole is on the move—here's why it matters
Technology
Earth's magnetic north pole is shifting quickly from Canada toward Russia, moving up to 60km each year.
This change means scientists have to update the World Magnetic Model for 2025, which keeps our GPS and navigation apps working smoothly worldwide.
Why this shift is a big deal for navigation
The pole's movement is making things tricky for planes and ships in Arctic regions like Canada, Greenland, and Russia, where accurate directions are crucial.
Luckily, Earth's magnetic field still protects us from solar radiation, and regular model updates help avoid any major disruptions—so no need to worry about your maps going haywire anytime soon!