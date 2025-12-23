Human brain goes through 5 life stages, says new study

So, what are these brain stages?

First is childhood (birth-9), packed with rapid growth and lots of brain rewiring.

Next comes adolescence (9-32), when the brain fine-tunes its connections for faster thinking.

Then there's adult stability (32-66), where things mostly hold steady.

Early aging (66-83) brings some slowdowns as connections start to fade, and in late aging (after 83), the brain shifts to rely more on local pathways.