Mumbai hospital brings remote robotic surgeries to India
Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai just launched India's first Tele-Robotic Surgery Program.
Thanks to high-speed Jio connectivity, doctors in Mumbai can now control surgical robots at partner hospitals miles away—making advanced care possible even for people far from big cities.
How the tech works
The program uses daVinci Xi robotic systems, letting surgeons perform complex procedures remotely and in real time.
The hospital's urology department is one of the busiest around and offers everything from cancer to pediatric surgeries, all supported by cutting-edge tools like MR Fusion biopsy and laser tech.
Why this matters
The first surgery was already a success at Jamnagar, showing that specialized robotic care can finally reach places that usually miss out.
This could mean fewer long trips for treatment and a big step forward for healthcare access across India.