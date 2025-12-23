India's Tejas jets get a safety boost with new hybrid brake parachute
India just rolled out a homegrown hybrid brake parachute for its Tejas fighter jets, aiming to make high-speed landings and emergency stops much safer—especially on shorter runways.
Developed by Gliders India Ltd with the Aerial Delivery Research and Development Establishment (ADRDE), this upgrade is intended for the Tejas fleet, including the latest Mk-1A models.
What makes this parachute special?
This new chute is light (just 10kg) but packs a punch: it spreads out to 5.75 meters wide and covers 17 square meters.
It can be deployed at normal speeds up to 285km/h—or up to 340km/h if things get dicey.
Thanks to its multi-stage design, it offers enhanced deceleration capabilities compared to previous models.
Why does it matter?
By replacing imported parts with an Indian-made solution, this move isn't just about tech—it's about self-reliance in defense.
For young aviation fans or anyone into "Make in India," it's a proud step forward for local innovation and safety in the skies.