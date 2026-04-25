East Antarctica winter heatwave hit 28°C above normal, scientists say Technology Apr 25, 2026

East Antarctica saw a seriously unusual winter heatwave, with temperatures shooting up to 28 degrees Celsius above normal for more than two weeks straight.

Scientists say this rare spike was driven by a weird atmospheric shift made worse by climate change, kind of like what happened back in March 2022.

The fact that even Antarctica is seeing these extremes is a big sign our climate is changing fast.