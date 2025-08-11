Next Article
Eating French fries thrice a week can raise diabetes risk
A new study says eating French fries just three times a week can raise your type 2 diabetes risk by 20%.
Other potato types—like baked, boiled, or mashed—didn't show the same effect.
Turns out, how you cook your potatoes really matters for your health.
How the study was conducted
Researchers tracked over 200,000 US adults for up to 40 years across three major studies.
They saw a clear pattern: the more French fries people ate, the higher their diabetes risk climbed.
A small change can make a big difference
Swapping out fries for whole grains dropped diabetes risk by up to 19%.
But replacing them with white rice actually increased it.
So, making small changes in what you eat can make a real difference.