Eating within restricted time frame can slowdown your cognitive decline
What's the story
A recent study has suggested that eating within a restricted time frame could help delay cognitive decline in older adults. The research, conducted by Professor Sue Shapses and her team at Rutgers University, focused on a group of overweight or obese women aged between 50 and 79. They found that those who confined their meals to a nine-hour window showed signs of improved mental skills.
Research details
How the study was conducted
The study involved 47 women who were asked to cut down 500 calories from their daily diet for six months.
Out of these, 26 were instructed to eat only within a nine-hour window, usually from 10:00am to 6:00pm.
The remaining participants spread their meals over about 12 hours.
At the end of the trial, both groups showed similar weight loss averaging around 7kg.
Cognitive improvement
Cognitive improvements observed in participants
Cognitive tests conducted at the end of the trial indicated that those who ate within the restricted nine-hour window performed better on spatial planning and problem-solving tests.
They also showed signs of making fewer errors on memory and learning tests.
However, both groups performed similarly on multitasking and reaction time tests.
Professor Shapses described these effects as "modest," but said they suggest time-restricted eating could improve everyday information recall and reduce mistakes related to memory, attention, and problem-solving skills.
Further investigation
Researchers to further explore
The researchers plan to further study the impact of when we eat on our health. This could be due to a complex interaction of circadian rhythms, metabolism, as well as inflammation.