EAZYPETITION LLC announces eazyPetition AI to speed USCIS petition preparation
eazyPetition, a new AI platform from EAZYPETITION LLC, just launched to help people prep their USCIS immigration petitions way faster.
Announced on Friday, July 10, after successful beta testing, it takes care of repetitive stuff like pulling info from passports and visas, so you can get your petition ready in under 30 minutes and avoid annoying errors that slow things down.
eazyPetition's EPML guides petition preparation
Built on a unique framework called EPML, eazyPetition guides users through checking their info and creating print-ready petitions.
Founder Amit Gupta says it's especially helpful for students, tech professionals, and families who've struggled with complicated US paperwork for years.
There are even 200-plus YouTube tutorials to walk you through the process, making things much less stressful.