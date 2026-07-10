EAZYPETITION LLC announces eazyPetition AI to speed USCIS petition preparation Technology Jul 10, 2026

eazyPetition, a new AI platform from EAZYPETITION LLC, just launched to help people prep their USCIS immigration petitions way faster.

Announced on Friday, July 10, after successful beta testing, it takes care of repetitive stuff like pulling info from passports and visas, so you can get your petition ready in under 30 minutes and avoid annoying errors that slow things down.