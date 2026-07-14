EAZYPETITION LLC's eazyPetition drafts US visa petitions under 30 minutes
Technology
eazyPetition, a new AI platform from Texas-based EAZYPETITION LLC, promises to make US visa paperwork way less stressful.
Just upload your documents, like your passport and resume, and the tool quickly pulls out the info, fills in forms, and drafts your petition in under 30 minutes.
Experts say immigration lawyers remain essential
eazyPetition is all about cutting down on those tedious filing tasks that usually take ages.
Still, experts remind us that while AI can help speed things up, legal pros are essential for tricky parts like evidence selection and handling US Citizenship and Immigration Services requests.
So even with smart tools like this (and similar platforms like Gale or Casium), immigration lawyers aren't going anywhere: they're key for making sure everything's done right.