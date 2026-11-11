eBay appears to block Meta's Muse and other AI agents
eBay appears to have blocked third-party AI agents, including Meta's Muse, so they can't access the site anymore.
People who used to browse and curate a daily digest of watches for sale with Muse now get bounced to outside links instead.
This is eBay making sure it stays in control of how AI interacts with its marketplace.
eBay spokesperson cites scraping concerns
eBay says it wants to stop unauthorized data scraping and keep the user experience smooth, echoing moves by other big names.
A spokesperson, Sybille St. Arromand, explained they're being careful about who gets access, especially after already banning "buy-for-me agents" and similar bots from placing orders.
It's part of a wider trend: Amazon blocks these bots entirely, while Target allows some but not all.