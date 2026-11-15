Why Ebola outbreak in Congo is still out of control
What's the story
The Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) continues to spiral out of control, with over 11,000 cases reported and nearly half of those infected succumbing to the deadly virus. The outbreak is now the deadliest among Congo's 17 such incidents and could surpass the death toll of West Africa's epidemic that claimed 11,000 lives between 2014 and 2016.
Containment challenges
Experts warn outbreak could last another year
Despite basic containment measures like contact tracing and isolation, the outbreak continues to spread unabated.
Experts believe there is little hope of bringing it under control in the next year.
By mid-May, when the outbreak was declared, 43 deaths had already been reported, indicating that the virus had been spreading undetected for a long time.
Healthcare strain
Ebola outbreak strains already overburdened healthcare system
The Ebola outbreak has spread to eight of Congo's 26 provinces, with new hotspots emerging and straining an already overburdened healthcare system.
Community transmission remains high, with the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reporting that 80% of new cases are detected outside health surveillance.
This means most infections go untracked by authorities, further complicating containment efforts.
Response hurdles
Ebola aid unaccounted for, health workers on strike
The Africa CDC has also flagged over $700 million in unaccounted Ebola aid.
"A troubling disconnect between the considerable resources mobilized for the response and what is actually reaching patients, frontline workers, and communities continues," said the humanitarian organization Doctors Without Borders.
Health workers have gone on strike over delayed pay, sometimes leaving confirmed cases without treatment.
Vulnerable groups
Children at greater risk of succumbing to virus
Children, especially those with preexisting conditions like malnutrition, are particularly vulnerable to Ebola.
Most affected children haven't received specialized care, contributing to high death rates.
UNICEF reports that children accounted for 35% of deaths recorded through November 4.
Health workers face difficult conditions as Ebola prevention measures clash with cultural practices in communities they serve.