Echo Protocol hacked, says admin key compromised, 1,000 eBTC minted

Echo Protocol burns 955 eBTC

After the hack, the attacker shifted 45 eBTC ($3.45 million) to Curvance, borrowed more Bitcoin using that deposited eBTC, and tried to hide some ETH through Tornado Cash.

Echo Protocol managed to burn most of the stolen tokens (955 eBTC), taking back control before things got worse.

Curvance says its system kept damage contained and paused the affected market while investigations continue, just another reminder that DeFi hacks are still making waves this week.