Economic Times extends nominations for enterprise AI Product Awards
The Economic Times has extended the nomination window for its ET Most Innovative AI Product Awards 2026, inviting nominations for enterprise AI solutions making a real difference in how businesses work.
If you know of an AI tool that's solving big challenges or shaking things up for companies, now's the time to get it noticed.
Categories emphasize AI business outcomes
There are 16 categories, like BFSI, FinTech, Manufacturing, Supply Chain, and more, focused on the actual impact of AI rather than old-school product types.
The spotlight is on products that help businesses see clearer (visibility), work smarter together (coordination), boost trust and security (compliance), or scale up smoothly.
Basically: if an AI solution is helping companies grow or solve headaches in a smart way, it could be a winner.