Economic Times launches 2026 AI awards for pharma, life sciences Technology May 08, 2026

The The Economic Times is rolling out its 2026 awards to spotlight the coolest AI breakthroughs in life sciences and pharma.

These awards focus on tech that speeds up drug discovery, makes clinical trials smoother, and helps create more accurate, personalized treatments.

It's all about showing how AI is changing the way we fight diseases and develop new medicines.