Economic Times launches 2026 AI awards for pharma, life sciences
The The Economic Times is rolling out its 2026 awards to spotlight the coolest AI breakthroughs in life sciences and pharma.
These awards focus on tech that speeds up drug discovery, makes clinical trials smoother, and helps create more accurate, personalized treatments.
It's all about showing how AI is changing the way we fight diseases and develop new medicines.
Pharma and AI entrants can apply
If you're part of a pharma research and development team, an AI-enabled life sciences startup, a contract research organization (CRO), or run an AI-powered research platform operating at the intersection of healthcare and technology, you can apply: just bring solid proof your product works (think pilot studies or peer-reviewed results).
Judges are looking for real impact: solutions that boost efficiency, cut costs, and actually make a difference in research or clinical trials.